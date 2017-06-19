NM Supreme Court rules officer-involved shooting lawsuit can go forward
New Mexico's highest court says the family of a man killed by an Albuquerque police officer can move forward on a lawsuit against the city. This stems from the shooting death of Mickey Owings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|30 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,949
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|40 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,913
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|2 hr
|more
|3
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|9 hr
|hillary
|16
|Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei...
|20 hr
|Too bad
|4
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|Sun
|Concha Pena
|103
|trump derangement syndrome
|Sat
|Anonymous
|54
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC