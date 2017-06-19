NM Supreme Court rules officer-involv...

NM Supreme Court rules officer-involved shooting lawsuit can go forward

Read more: KOB-TV

New Mexico's highest court says the family of a man killed by an Albuquerque police officer can move forward on a lawsuit against the city. This stems from the shooting death of Mickey Owings.

