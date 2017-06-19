NM court agrees to consider challenges to Gova .

NM court agrees to consider challenges to Gov. Martinez vetoes Bills addressed education, hemp research, other measures Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/legislature/2017/06/19/nm-court-agrees-consider-challenges-gov-martinez-vetoes/409321001/ In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez talks during a bill signing ceremony in Albuquerque, N.M. SANTA FE - A judge has agreed to consider whether 10 bills vetoed by Gov. Susana Martinez this year should become law anyway. New Mexico state district court Judge Sarah Singleton on Friday said state lawmakers can move forward with their challenge of the vetoes.

