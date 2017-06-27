New Mexico set to announce more record-breakinga

New Mexico set to announce more recor...

New Mexico set to announce more record-breaking tourism Gov. Susana Martinez is scheduled to unveil the state's latest tourism figures on July 5. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/06/27/new-mexico-set-announce-more-record-breaking-tourism/432625001/ ALBUQUERQUE - New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is expected next week to announce record-breaking tourism numbers for the southwestern state. The Republican governor is scheduled to unveil the state's latest tourism figures on July 5 at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum.

