New Mexico set to announce more record-breakinga
New Mexico set to announce more record-breaking tourism Gov. Susana Martinez is scheduled to unveil the state's latest tourism figures on July 5. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/06/27/new-mexico-set-announce-more-record-breaking-tourism/432625001/ ALBUQUERQUE - New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is expected next week to announce record-breaking tourism numbers for the southwestern state. The Republican governor is scheduled to unveil the state's latest tourism figures on July 5 at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|26 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,988
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|37 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,949
|trump derangement syndrome
|1 hr
|Yeah
|61
|Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic
|2 hr
|yuk - yuk - yuk
|3
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|12 hr
|Bull Durham
|30
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|115
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|20 hr
|Dohshla
|15
