New Mexico Rep. Pearce describes scene at shooting site
New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce was at a congressional baseball practice in the Washington area when a gunman shot and wounded several people, including a U.S. representative from Louisiana. Pearce during an interview with KOAT-TV of Albuquerque describes the scene at a park in Alexandria, Virginia, as confusing and traumatic.
