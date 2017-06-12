New Mexico Rep. Pearce describes scen...

New Mexico Rep. Pearce describes scene at shooting site

14 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce was at a congressional baseball practice in the Washington area when a gunman shot and wounded several people, including a U.S. representative from Louisiana. Pearce during an interview with KOAT-TV of Albuquerque describes the scene at a park in Alexandria, Virginia, as confusing and traumatic.

