New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera to step down
There are 2 comments on the SFGate story from Yesterday, titled New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera to step down. In it, SFGate reports that:
New Mexico Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera poses for a photograph in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Skandera met with reporters on Tuesday to announce changes to a standardized testing system that has spurred criticisms over the years.
#1 7 hrs ago
Some will welcome here departure.... was she helpful to NM?
Did the HS graduation rate increase?
Can anyone increase the HS graduation rate when parents of gang bangers are not in control of their spawn?
#2 51 min ago
NM will simply throw more money into the education system w/o any measurements, goals or expectations. the same thing the NM legislature does for any problem it faces - spend more money.
