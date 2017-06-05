New Mexico Public Education Secretary...

New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera to step down

There are 2 comments on the SFGate story from Yesterday, titled New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera to step down. In it, SFGate reports that:

New Mexico Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera poses for a photograph in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Skandera met with reporters on Tuesday to announce changes to a standardized testing system that has spurred criticisms over the years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Disturbed

Lubbock, TX

#1 7 hrs ago
Some will welcome here departure.... was she helpful to NM?
Did the HS graduation rate increase?

Can anyone increase the HS graduation rate when parents of gang bangers are not in control of their spawn?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
as you know

Albuquerque, NM

#2 51 min ago
NM will simply throw more money into the education system w/o any measurements, goals or expectations. the same thing the NM legislature does for any problem it faces - spend more money.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 2 hr Lolz 825
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,865
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,904
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 7 hr Disturbed 100
trump derangement syndrome 8 hr Bull Durham 30
Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12) 20 hr Jackien 63
News FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank Wed Ishalim 5
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC