New Mexico police officer arrested for drunk driving
Officer Devin Adkins is on paid leave after a bartender thought he had too much to drink, cut him off and then he got behind the wheel. "It was just a whole weird situation," he told Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies after he was pulled over Saturday evening on Highway 84/285 in Pojoaque.
