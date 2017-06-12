New Mexico police officer arrested fo...

New Mexico police officer arrested for drunk driving

14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Officer Devin Adkins is on paid leave after a bartender thought he had too much to drink, cut him off and then he got behind the wheel. "It was just a whole weird situation," he told Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies after he was pulled over Saturday evening on Highway 84/285 in Pojoaque.

