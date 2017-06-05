New Mexico marks 50th anniversary of Chicano courthouse raid
In this 1967 photo, New Mexico National Guard tanks and troops search northern New Mexico for Reies Lopez Tijerina. New Mexico is marking the 50th anniversary of a violent courthouse raid by Mexican-American activists that generated national attention and helped spark the Chicano Movement.
