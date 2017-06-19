New Mexico man chosen to lead Civil Air Patrol
The Civil Air Patrol's governing board has chosen a New Mexico man to serve as the organization's next chief executive and national commander. The organization announced the selection of Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,926
|City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping
|7 min
|Carla
|4
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|18 min
|Carla
|109
|trump derangement syndrome
|1 hr
|Concha Pena
|56
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|4 hr
|Concha Pena
|105
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,957
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|10 hr
|Bull Durham
|13
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC