New Mexico ethics commission remains work in progress

The New Mexico legislature approved the creation of an independent ethics commission during this year's legislative session, but there's still much unsettled about how the body would work. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday lawmakers approved the framework for an ethics commission, with the assumption specific powers and procedures would be set at a later date.

