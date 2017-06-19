New Mexico ethics commission remains work in progress
The New Mexico legislature approved the creation of an independent ethics commission during this year's legislative session, but there's still much unsettled about how the body would work. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday lawmakers approved the framework for an ethics commission, with the assumption specific powers and procedures would be set at a later date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,945
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|new parrot
|63,979
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|5 hr
|The truth
|1
|Albuquerque TV truck stolen while crew worked o...
|5 hr
|The truth
|1
|Albuquerque TV truck stolen while crew worked o...
|5 hr
|The truth
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|113
|trump derangement syndrome
|7 hr
|Drain
|58
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC