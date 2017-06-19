New Education chief seeks modern solutions
Acting New Mexico Public Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski, a former administrator with the Delaware Department of Education who once taught middle school social studies in Florida, took the helm at New Mexico's Public Education Department this week following the resignation of Hanna Skandera. He says one of his priorities will be improving teacher preparation.
