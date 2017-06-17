Neighbors: Homeless people sleeping in Northeast Albuquerque park, a problem

According to city code, the park closes at 10 p.m., meaning dozing off there for the night, is against the ordinance. He explained that recently a neighbor was trying to report a suspicious car nearby, "some lady comes out of the park, starts screaming at her, she goes back into the park, another guy comes out with a knife and chases her away," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.