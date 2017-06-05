Nakamura sworn in as new NM high cour...

Nakamura sworn in as new NM high court chief justice

Read more: KOB-TV

New Mexico has a new chief justice of the state Supreme Court after Judith Nakamura was sworn in during a ceremony in Albuquerque. Nakamura, 56, was elected by her colleagues to lead the state's high court.

Read more at KOB-TV.

