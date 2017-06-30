Murder suspect arrested after Thursday SWAT incident
Following a SWAT situation late Thursday night, the Albuquerque Police Department arrested one of the men wanted in connection with a murder earlier this week. APD said they caught Gabriel Mariscal, a suspect in the homicide on Hilton Avenue near Second and Montano .
