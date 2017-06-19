Motorcycle community pays respects to...

Motorcycle community pays respects to newlyweds killed in crash

Family and friends of those motorcyclists killed in a southwest Albuquerque crash returned to the scene to pay their respects. "They are a part of our community because we are a really close community, and when we lose one, it's like a brother or a sister," said Annette Torrez of the New Mexico Motorcyclist Rights Association.

