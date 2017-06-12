More

More

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Attorney Eric C. Conn pleaded guilty in a multi-million dollar social security disability scheme and immediately went on the run before sentencing. His ankle monitor was found on I-75 when he was allegedly coming to consult with his attorney about testifying in the trial of a co-conspirator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr new parrot 63,933
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 6 hr Mister Chix 114,897
Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei... 8 hr reporter 1
trump derangement syndrome 10 hr Well I agree 50
Gay Hangouts in Albuquerque (Feb '16) 10 hr Albqdonglover 51
TRUMP just POed Many More People 10 hr Drain 96
News Albuquerque police officers honored for going a... 14 hr The truth 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,424 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC