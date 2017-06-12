More
Attorney Eric C. Conn pleaded guilty in a multi-million dollar social security disability scheme and immediately went on the run before sentencing. His ankle monitor was found on I-75 when he was allegedly coming to consult with his attorney about testifying in the trial of a co-conspirator.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|new parrot
|63,933
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,897
|Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei...
|8 hr
|reporter
|1
|trump derangement syndrome
|10 hr
|Well I agree
|50
|Gay Hangouts in Albuquerque (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|Albqdonglover
|51
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|10 hr
|Drain
|96
|Albuquerque police officers honored for going a...
|14 hr
|The truth
|1
