Michael Mando on 'Better Call Saul' Season 3 finale: 'It's do or die'
Michael Mando's Better Call Saul character, Nacho, has certainly come a long way. A side character in Seasons 1 and 2, Nacho has become one of the focal points of the show's current arc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CISN Country 103.9 FM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,947
|Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei...
|8 hr
|Too bad
|4
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|8 hr
|Bull Durham
|16
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,910
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|Sun
|Concha Pena
|103
|trump derangement syndrome
|Sat
|Anonymous
|54
|FBI 'flying saucers' New Mexico memo is bureau'... (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Ori
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC