Metro Court officials: Violent parole-violatora s release not our fault

Metro Court officials: Violent parole-violator's release not our fault

Officials with Albuquerque's Metropolitan Court say don't blame them, after a man with a violent criminal past who violated conditions of his parole was released from jail. On Saturday, John Sena was captured on lapel camera getting violent with Albuquerque police officers as they went to arrest him in the Heights.

