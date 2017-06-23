Metro Court officials: Violent parole-violatora s release not our fault
Officials with Albuquerque's Metropolitan Court say don't blame them, after a man with a violent criminal past who violated conditions of his parole was released from jail. On Saturday, John Sena was captured on lapel camera getting violent with Albuquerque police officers as they went to arrest him in the Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey, stupid morons: It's pronounced roo-ih-DOE-... (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Frenando
|28
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Denise
|112
|City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping
|1 hr
|Dohshla
|7
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|1 hr
|Dohshla
|16
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Dohshla
|114,939
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,969
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|11 hr
|Concha Pena
|108
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC