Mayoral candidate Tim Keller touches ...

Mayoral candidate Tim Keller touches on plans to combat gun violence

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. New Mexico State Auditor Tim Keller, as part of his campaign for mayor of Albuquerque, laid out his plans on Saturday for combatting gun violence. Keller, a Democrat, said in a statement that common-sense gun laws were key for a city that has become "too familiar" with the consequences of gun violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump derangement syndrome 1 hr Yes 26
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Mister Chix 63,891
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr new parrot 114,850
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... 5 hr Judith 2
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 5 hr Judith 158
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) 5 hr sharon Scott 7
Facebook Takes Down a Devastating Video of Ghou... Fri Tad Askew 5
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC