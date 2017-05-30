Mayoral candidate Tim Keller touches on plans to combat gun violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. New Mexico State Auditor Tim Keller, as part of his campaign for mayor of Albuquerque, laid out his plans on Saturday for combatting gun violence. Keller, a Democrat, said in a statement that common-sense gun laws were key for a city that has become "too familiar" with the consequences of gun violence.

