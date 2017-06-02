Mayora s budget proposes price hikes ...

Mayora s budget proposes price hikes for popular Albuquerque activities

Mayor Richard Berry says it's a quarter here, a buck there - a way to raise revenue for the city without a hike in taxes. Twenty-five-cents more for city pool admission, a buck extra for a tennis lesson or a round of golf, and another dollar out-of-pocket to get into the zoo and the aquarium.

