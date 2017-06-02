Mayora s budget proposes price hikes for popular Albuquerque activities
Mayor Richard Berry says it's a quarter here, a buck there - a way to raise revenue for the city without a hike in taxes. Twenty-five-cents more for city pool admission, a buck extra for a tennis lesson or a round of golf, and another dollar out-of-pocket to get into the zoo and the aquarium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|20 min
|Mister Chix
|63,888
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,849
|trump derangement syndrome
|6 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|25
|Facebook Takes Down a Devastating Video of Ghou...
|Fri
|Tad Askew
|5
|Pareexit!
|Fri
|more
|3
|katrina paulus
|Thu
|jimbo mac2
|1
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|Thu
|startreklfme
|156
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC