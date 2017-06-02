Marka s Friday Evening Forecast
Storms will form once again off the northern mountains on Saturday and slowly move toward the Albuquerque metro area. The chance for showers will be at its highest tomorrow afternoon with a high of 83A .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump derangement syndrome
|7 hr
|Yes
|26
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,891
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|new parrot
|114,850
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|11 hr
|Judith
|2
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|11 hr
|Judith
|158
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|11 hr
|sharon Scott
|7
|Facebook Takes Down a Devastating Video of Ghou...
|Fri
|Tad Askew
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC