Man shot in SW Albuquerque, deputies say

1 hr ago

A man, possibly in his early 20s, was found with a gunshot wound in southwest Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon and taken to University of New Mexico Hospital, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 3600 block of Lisa Road, located west of Coors Boulevard and south of Dennis Chavez Boulevard.

