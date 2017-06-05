Man shot in SW Albuquerque, deputies say
A man, possibly in his early 20s, was found with a gunshot wound in southwest Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon and taken to University of New Mexico Hospital, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 3600 block of Lisa Road, located west of Coors Boulevard and south of Dennis Chavez Boulevard.
