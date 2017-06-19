Man convicted of injuring APD officer in crash released from jail

A 23-year-old Albuquerque man convicted of permanently injuring an APD motorcycle officer in a hit-and-run crash walked out of court Monday morning as a relatively free man. It's been two years since Thomas Stavros, 21 years old at the time, ran into Albuquerque Police Department officer Raymond Loomis on his personal motorcycle, critically injuring him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.