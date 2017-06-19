Man convicted of injuring APD officer...

Man convicted of injuring APD officer in crash released from jail

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

A 23-year-old Albuquerque man convicted of permanently injuring an APD motorcycle officer in a hit-and-run crash walked out of court Monday morning as a relatively free man. It's been two years since Thomas Stavros, 21 years old at the time, ran into Albuquerque Police Department officer Raymond Loomis on his personal motorcycle, critically injuring him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 7 hr Mister Chix 63,950
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 7 hr Mister Chix 114,914
The democrat-communists can't win an election... 11 hr more 3
What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America? 18 hr hillary 16
Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei... Mon Too bad 4
TRUMP just POed Many More People Sun Concha Pena 103
trump derangement syndrome Sat Anonymous 54
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC