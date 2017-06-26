Man charged with stabbing parents over lack of air conditioning
An Albuquerque, NM, man is accused of stabbing his elderly parents because he was angry about the lack of air conditioning in their home. Court documents say Robert Generosa started waving a knife and held it to his parents' face after being angry and shouting he would stab them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Academy Estates, Far NE Heights, Albuquerque, NM
|4 hr
|Academy Estates HOA
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|new parrot
|63,983
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|11 hr
|Yeah
|3
|Who is Your Favorite Leftist Communist Totalita...
|11 hr
|Not sure
|6
|Albuquerque TV truck stolen while crew worked o...
|13 hr
|Zapata
|2
|Albuquerque TV truck stolen while crew worked o...
|19 hr
|The truth
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|113
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC