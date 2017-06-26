Man charged with stabbing parents ove...

Man charged with stabbing parents over lack of air conditioning

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

An Albuquerque, NM, man is accused of stabbing his elderly parents because he was angry about the lack of air conditioning in their home. Court documents say Robert Generosa started waving a knife and held it to his parents' face after being angry and shouting he would stab them.

