Man accused of attacking APD officers added to most wanted list

After KRQE News 13 exposed how a violent criminal was mistakenly released, he is now on the most wanted list. The Albuquerque Police Department arrested John Sena a few weeks ago at the Church's Chicken on San Mateo and Candelaria after a fight with his girlfriend.

