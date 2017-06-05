Las Cruces teen battles rare illness ...

Las Cruces teen battles rare illness prevalent in New Mexico

In a Friday May 12, 2017 photo, Othello Gamboa, 14, poses for a photo at his fathers car dealership in Los Cruces, N.M. When Otello was 5, he was diagnosed with cerebral cavernous malformations , a rare brain blood vessel illness identified by cavernous malformations, or angiomas _ vascular lesions comprised of clusters of abnormally dilated blood vessels. While many people may be unaware that CCM exists, New Mexico is the state with the largest population of families affected by the genetic form of CCM in the world.

