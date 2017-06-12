Key witness found two days after murderer strikes plea deal
Police arrested Deamber Yonker on a material witness warrant near Central and Coors last week, just two days after her boyfriend, Darrius Valles, signed a plea deal in his murder case. Police say Yonker saw Valles shoot Jennings during a fight over a broken window at a southeast Albuquerque apartment back in January 2016.
