Key witness found two days after murd...

Key witness found two days after murderer strikes plea deal

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

Police arrested Deamber Yonker on a material witness warrant near Central and Coors last week, just two days after her boyfriend, Darrius Valles, signed a plea deal in his murder case. Police say Yonker saw Valles shoot Jennings during a fight over a broken window at a southeast Albuquerque apartment back in January 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,936
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,900
Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei... 3 hr I do 2
News FBI 'flying saucers' New Mexico memo is bureau'... (Mar '13) 3 hr not important 10
Portland Oregon Stabber Jeremy Christian A Bern... 17 hr Seeia Contractor 13
TRUMP just POed Many More People 19 hr concha 2 pena 102
What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America? 21 hr Bull Durham 14
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Mexico
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,772 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC