Jury reaches verdict in Four Hills stabbing death trial
A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of an Albuquerque man who allegedly stabbed a Four Hills father to death. Tyler Hernandez, accused in the stabbing death of William McKinley, was found guilty of second-degree murder after a trial that lasted four days.
