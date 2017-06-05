June 5th Morning Rush: 11 arrested in...

June 5th Morning Rush: 11 arrested in deadly London attack

Seven people were killed and 48 others injured when three men drove through a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge, crashed the vehicle, and randomly stabbed people in a marketplace. All of the attackers were killed by police minutes after they arrived on scene.

