Jeff Bridges visits Albuquerque, talks filming in NM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. The Dude himself, Jeff Bridges, and Grammy-winning artist T-Bone Burnett were at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Saturday to have an intimate conversation with fans. It was part of the Albuquerque Film and Music Experience, which runs through Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|53 min
|yet they
|4
|trump derangement syndrome
|1 hr
|coyote505
|34
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,873
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,913
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Luke
|826
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Sat
|yes
|6
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|Sat
|Bull Durham
|89
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC