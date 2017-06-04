Isotopes lose 2nd straight to River Cats on Saturday 13-1
It was Star Wars Night at Isotopes Park, but the force would not be with the Isotopes Pitching staff. Sacramento pelted 5 homeruns in this game and out hit the Isotopes 16-6.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|53 min
|new parrot
|114,854
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,895
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|2 hr
|No sane
|88
|trump derangement syndrome
|22 hr
|Yes
|26
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Sat
|Judith
|2
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|Sat
|Judith
|158
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Sat
|sharon Scott
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC