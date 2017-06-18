Isotopes Drop game 2 in 4 game series with Sacramento on Sunday 1-0

The Isotopes were coming off of an 8-4 victory over Sacramento in game 1 of their 4 game series, but Albuquerque's bats would be silenced in game 2. They did get 5 hits in Sacramento on Sunday, but the Topes would not find the Scoreboard. The River cats take game two 1-0.

