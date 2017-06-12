Investigators complete security probe after Sandoval County Detention Center escape
Misinformation and failure to follow policies and procedures, that is what officials say led to the escape of two Sandoval County Detention Center inmates earlier this year. Paul Garcia and Blake McPherson escaped from the Sandoval County Detention Center Friday, May, 5. The two were found to be missing hours after they escaped from the outdoor recreation center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump derangement syndrome
|1 hr
|Concha Pena
|35
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,877
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|2 hr
|The truth
|4
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|2 hr
|The truth
|8
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|7 hr
|Norine
|9
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,917
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|17 hr
|Kronck
|103
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC