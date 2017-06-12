Investigators complete security probe...

Investigators complete security probe after Sandoval County Detention Center escape

Misinformation and failure to follow policies and procedures, that is what officials say led to the escape of two Sandoval County Detention Center inmates earlier this year. Paul Garcia and Blake McPherson escaped from the Sandoval County Detention Center Friday, May, 5. The two were found to be missing hours after they escaped from the outdoor recreation center.

