International flamenco festival set to mark 30 years
Dancers from across the U.S. and Spain will gather in New Mexico for the 30th anniversary of a preeminent international flamenco festival. The event organized by the world-renowned National Institute of Flamenco will be held June 10th through the 17th in Albuquerque.
