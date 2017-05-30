International flamenco festival set t...

International flamenco festival set to mark 30 years

Dancers from across the U.S. and Spain will gather in New Mexico for the 30th anniversary of a preeminent international flamenco festival. The event organized by the world-renowned National Institute of Flamenco will be held June 10th through the 17th in Albuquerque.

