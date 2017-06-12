Interior secretary proposes privatize...

Interior secretary proposes privatized campgrounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. A proposal by the U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has local campers nervous. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Zinke said the federal government shouldn't be cashing in on campgrounds, but that they should instead be privately run.

