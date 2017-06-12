In The Community: Vintage Albuquerque
Cat Hanna, Vintage Board Member for Vintage Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their annual event, raising money for Arts education in New Mexico. Vintage Albuquerque and their newest branch, New Vintage, has made it their mission to raise funds for Arts education in New Mexico.
