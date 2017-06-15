In The Community: Tylor Brandon Band On The County Line Stage
The Tylor Brandon Band , Kyle, drums and harmony vocals, Jeff, bass, Josh, guitar and Tylor, vocals and guitar, joined New Mexico Living on The County Line Stage to play their song, "You can't stop." The Summer Music Series at The County Line is a free concert, every Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m., benefiting Meals on Wheels here in Albuquerque.
