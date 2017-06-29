Guard accused of distributing drugs i...

Guard accused of distributing drugs inside prison

14 hrs ago

New Mexico State Police arrested a 60-year-old prison guard Tuesday outside an Albuquerque casino parking lot as part of an undercover sting following a tip that the man had been sneaking drugs into the state penitentiary south of Santa Fe. A criminal complaint filed in the Metropolitan Court in Albuquerque charges John Aragon of Albuquerque with one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

