Grand jury files charges against former New Mexico senator
In this July 7, 2016, file photo, former state Sen. Phil Griego, left, speaks to his attorney, Tom Clark, during his preliminary hearing at district court in Albuquerque, N.M. A grand jury has charged Griego with perjury, fraud and embezzlement in connection with campaign finance activities, as the prominent Democrat awaits trial in a corruption probe.
