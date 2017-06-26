For The Family: Pool Safety And Emergency Response
Kathryn Gutierrez, Aquatics Manager with City of Albuquerque's Parks and Recreations Department , joined New Mexico Living to talk about pool safety and emergency response. Two of the best ways to keep your kids safe while swimming this summer is to have an adult present at all times and have them wear a life jacket.
