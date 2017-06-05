Firefighters investigate mobile home fire in southwest Albuquerque
Firefighters are investigating a mobile home fire that forced the closure of a residential street late Sunday night. The Bernalillo County Fire Department was called out to the 3000 block of San Ygnacio near Bridge and old Coors.
