Festival on all things fermented growing at a feverish pace in Albuquerque
Variously lauded as culinary alchemy, lost art and even folk medicine, food fermentation has been a common practice among humans across the globe since early man had some cucumbers he wanted to effectively save for later. Chemical and heat-based food preservation methods in the 19th and 20th centuries replaced fermenting in many households, much to our detriment, but now brewing, it seems, is back in force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,957
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,923
|trump derangement syndrome
|5 hr
|Bull Durham
|55
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|5 hr
|Bull Durham
|104
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|6 hr
|Bull Durham
|13
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|8 hr
|Easy Peasy
|18
|Gay Hangouts in Albuquerque (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|Francisine
|54
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC