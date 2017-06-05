Family finds bear searching for food in trash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. One Albuquerque family in the Foothills awoke in the middle of the night to their dog barking and the sound of their trash cans being knocked over right outside their house. There are several signs in the area warning people to lock away their trash until it gets picked up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,873
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,913
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|3 hr
|and
|2
|trump derangement syndrome
|14 hr
|Yeah
|33
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Luke
|826
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Sat
|yes
|6
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|Sat
|Bull Durham
|89
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC