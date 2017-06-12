DSC hosts class for culinary teachers thata s a cut above

To an outsider, it looked like organized chaos: plates banged, pots clanged and a band of black hats hustled around the kitchen. Armed with knives, Sriracha sauce and veggies, 20 high school teachers sliced, diced and peeled this week in Daytona State College's instructional kitchen as part of a weeklong culinary workshop. DSC was one of handful of sites across the nation chosen to host the ProStart workshop, sponsored by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, said chef Costa Magoulas, dean of DSC's College of Hospitality and Culinary Management.

