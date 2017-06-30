Diving from the sky, firefighters par...

Diving from the sky, firefighters parachute to US wildfires

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A federal smokejumper participates in a practice jump west of Albuquerque, N.M., on June 29, 2017. Federal agencies called for a boost in the number of resources in the Southwest due to the persistent fire danger, resulting in smokejumpers from Idaho and Montana being assigned to the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 24 min Cooties 64,003
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 41 min Mister Chix 114,963
Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable 4 hr HHM Document Revi... 3
trump derangement syndrome 8 hr Concha Pena 74
The democrat-communists can't win an election... 10 hr Yeah 36
Academy Estates, Far NE Heights, Albuquerque, NM Thu Hairy Back 4
Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei... Thu Go Fish 8
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC