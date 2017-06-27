Devices to track stolen vehicles
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Oftentimes when a car is stolen, there is no way to track and find it before it's destroyed. But as Kurt Nilson with King Kong Custom Audio and Accessories will say, having a tracking device "gives you a chance to catch it before it's too late."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump derangement syndrome
|2 hr
|Concha Pena
|60
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|new parrot
|63,987
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,948
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|6 hr
|Bull Durham
|30
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|115
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|15 hr
|Dohshla
|15
|City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping
|15 hr
|Joaquin
|9
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC