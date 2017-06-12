Deputies arrest two suspects following SWAT standoff
Two people were arrested on outstanding felony warrants Monday afternoon following a SWAT situation at a northeast Albuquerque condominium complex. "I heard a big bang," said Leonard Moore, who lives in the complex.
