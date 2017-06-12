Deputies arrest two suspects followin...

Deputies arrest two suspects following SWAT standoff

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Two people were arrested on outstanding felony warrants Monday afternoon following a SWAT situation at a northeast Albuquerque condominium complex. "I heard a big bang," said Leonard Moore, who lives in the complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,892
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,926
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 3 hr Hmmmm 12
trump derangement syndrome 3 hr Another 42
What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America? 3 hr Another 11
TRUMP just POed Many More People 4 hr Guess 94
News FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank 5 hr mtc 9
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,456 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC