Defense in Victoria Martens trials seek continuance; state not opposed
Defense attorneys in the Victoria Martens murder trial have asked a judge for more time to prepare, according to the district attorney's office. Victoria's mother Michelle Martens, her boyfriend Fabien Gonzales, and Jessica Kelley are accused of brutally raping and killing the 10-year-old girl in an apartment in northwest Albuquerque last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump derangement syndrome
|15 min
|Concha Pena
|64
|Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable
|31 min
|Albuquerquean
|1
|Academy Estates, Far NE Heights, Albuquerque, NM
|3 hr
|beaches be crazy
|3
|Live in Central New Mexico? Been Burglarized Re...
|3 hr
|sgt schultz
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|117
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|new parrot
|63,992
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,953
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC