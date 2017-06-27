Defense in Victoria Martens trials se...

Defense in Victoria Martens trials seek continuance; state not opposed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Defense attorneys in the Victoria Martens murder trial have asked a judge for more time to prepare, according to the district attorney's office. Victoria's mother Michelle Martens, her boyfriend Fabien Gonzales, and Jessica Kelley are accused of brutally raping and killing the 10-year-old girl in an apartment in northwest Albuquerque last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump derangement syndrome 15 min Concha Pena 64
Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable 31 min Albuquerquean 1
Academy Estates, Far NE Heights, Albuquerque, NM 3 hr beaches be crazy 3
Live in Central New Mexico? Been Burglarized Re... 3 hr sgt schultz 1
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 5 hr ThomasA 117
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 7 hr new parrot 63,992
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 7 hr Mister Chix 114,953
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC