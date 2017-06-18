Dads celebrate Fathera s Day in Albuquerque
It was a relaxing Father's Day around the metro Sunday, with plenty of people getting outside to enjoy the summer weather. Lots of families kept cool under the shade during a concert in Old Town Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|10 hr
|Drain
|15
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,910
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,946
|Opiates and others
|15 hr
|online
|1
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|17 hr
|Concha Pena
|103
|trump derangement syndrome
|Sat
|Anonymous
|54
|FBI 'flying saucers' New Mexico memo is bureau'... (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Ori
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC