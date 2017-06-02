DAa s Office: No charges to be filed in fatal car wash shooting
The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office has announced that no charges will be filed in the fatal shooting of a man at an Albuquerque car wash. Motorcyclist and retired Army veteran Earl Roybal was shot and killed at the "Hose It" self-service car wash near Coors and Quail in March.
