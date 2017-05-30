DA not pursuing charges in fatal car ...

DA not pursuing charges in fatal car wash shooting

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said it will not pursue charges against the man who fatally shot someone at a west side Albuquerque car wash. Motorcyclist Earl Roybal died in a March shooting at the Hose It Car Wash near Coors and Quail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Facebook Takes Down a Devastating Video of Ghou... 8 hr Tad Askew 5
trump derangement syndrome 9 hr Tad Askew 24
Pareexit! 12 hr more 3
katrina paulus 19 hr jimbo mac2 1
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 22 hr startreklfme 156
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 23 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,881
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 23 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,843
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC